Henry Ford College expands partnership with Apple to offer free app development courses

Henry Ford College (HFC) recently announced an expansion of its partnership with Apple to offer the Apple Foundation Program, an introductory app development course at no cost to HFC students and all interested learners in the community.

With sessions beginning in March, this unique program will teach the fundamentals in iOS app development and will introduce participants to the growing and in-demand specialty for careers in technology.

"We are excited to enhance our offerings through this expanded collaboration with Apple," said Cassandra Myers, HFC Program Manager for Workforce Development. "This is an excellent opportunity for students to harness their creativity and immerse themselves in the world of iOS app development."

The Apple Foundation Program will be available as one-month or three-month courses on HFC’s East Campus, with daytime and evening classes available. Through Apple’s learning framework, students will be introduced to Swift — Apple’s programming language — and fundamental principles of app design and development. Students will leverage Apple technology to enhance their creativity, collaboration, and conceptual thinking skills as they develop app prototypes. Apple devices will be provided to participants for the duration of the program. No previous coding experience is required.

"At Apple, we believe that coding empowers people with invaluable skills to create, innovate, and shape their future," said Alisha Johnson, Director of Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. "We're thrilled to grow our partnership with HFC and offer even more learning opportunities to aspiring developers of all backgrounds, as they explore future careers in the tech industry."

Through its Community Education Initiative, Apple also supports two app development courses within HFC – Introduction to Mobile Application Development and Advanced Mobile Application Development (iOS). Both courses are a part of HFC’s Mobile App Development Certificate of Achievement, which students are encouraged to pursue upon completing the Apple Foundation Program. Learners can also continue their journey through the Apple Developer Academy in Detroit, a 10-month educational program launched in 2021 as part of the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

For program schedule, more information, or to register for the Apple Foundation Program, visit hfcc.edu/apple or contact Cassandra Myers at cmyers17@hfcc.edu.