Henry Ford Hospital shooter denied bond during arraignment; second man also charged

The Brief The man accused of murdering his ex-wife at a Detroit-area hospital last week was arraigned in court Monday. Mario Green is charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting his ex-wife at Henry Ford Hospital, later fleeing the facility. He was denied bond.



The man accused of murdering his ex-wife in the basement of a Detroit hospital, sparking a citywide manhunt and lockdown protocols last week, has been arraigned in court.

Mario Green was denied bond after pleading not guilty. A second individual was also charged with accessory after the fact and lying to a police officer.

The latest:

The 53-year-old Detroit man charged with first-degree murder after police said he killed his ex-wife in the basement of Henry Ford Hospital in downtown made his first court appearance on Monday.

Green sought out and targeted Latricia Green at the hospital late Friday morning, allegedly shooting her before fleeing in a white Dodge Charger.

The shooting caused the complex to go into lockdown as police went into active shooter protocol. They later deemed the incident isolated before releasing Green's identity in hopes of finding the man.

Mario Green during his arraignment on Monday.

During his arraignment late Monday afternoon, he was remanded to the custody of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office after the judge deemed him a threat to the public.

The presiding judge called the allegations "just horrendous."

Prosecutors did not give more details about why Green fatally shot the woman.

Dig deeper:

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office also charged Anthony Lee-Lamont Barnett, 54, of Detroit in connection with the fatal shooting.

He allegedly helped Mario Green evade law enforcement after the suspect shooter fled the hospital. He's been charged with accessory after the fact and lying to a police officer.

He was given a $100,000 cash bond and given a GPS tether that comes with curfew restrictions.

Anthony Lee-Lamont Barnett, 54, of Detroit.

Related article