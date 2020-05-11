Henry Ford nurse on COVID-19 frontlines has home burglarized, jewelry stolen

A Henry Ford nurse on the frontlines of COVID-19 had her home burglarized and jewelry stolen while she was helping people who needed it the most.

Mary Desana was working at Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte a few weeks ago. After a shift, she returned to her Brownstown Township home and found someone had broken in and took off with armoire full of costume jewelry that represented years of family memories.

"Nobody was home, nobody was harmed and that was the most important thing," Desana said. "One was a pair of earrings that my daughter and son-in-law bought me for their wedding that I wore to their wedding last year and a pair of earrings from my aunt who is now in a nursing home in North Carolina but I don't expect to be able to see her again because there's no visitors and she's in poor health,"

After learning of her story, Desana said the community stepped up in a huge way. A company installed a home security system, old friends reached out, and on Monday Diane Dierking - an executive director of an online jewelry company called Premier Designs - surprised Desana with close to $3,000 worth of new jewelry. The two met over facetime for the first time.

Desana said she was floored by her compassion and generosity but Dierking said it's worth every penny.

"Even just bringing a smile to her face was worth it. I know it doesn't compare to all the things that were taken from her but if I can just bring a smile to her face that warms her heart it was totally worth it," she said. "Helping a woman feel happy and strong and empowered so she can go about her daily life and make a difference that's the best part about what I do

Desana said the experience showed her that even if someone is going through hard times, there's always someone waiting to help.

"How wonderful and reassuring about people and where their hearts are," she said. "I'm sure they are also reaching out to others who have real needs and I'm really encouraged about that."