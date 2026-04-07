'War crime actions:' Metro Detroit Iranians react to President Trump's threat in Iran War

The Brief Metro Detroit Iranians are keeping a watchful eye on Iran as U.S. and Israeli strikes continue. President Donald Trump said he will wipe out an ‘entire civilization’ in Iran if no deal it made by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Activist and publisher of The Arab American News, Osama Siblani, is calling for U.S. political and military leaders to do the right thing.



Will President Donald Trump make good on his promise to wipe out an entire civilization? Mr. Trump says the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is today at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and that’s got many Iranians living in Metro Detroit speaking out.

Big picture view:

Like so many Iranians living in metro Detroit, Mark Doroudian is keeping a watchful eye on his homeland as U.S. and Israeli strikes continue. And on Monday, President Donald Trump issued this latest threat against Iran:

"We’re giving them to tomorrow 8:00 EST, and after that they’re not going to have bridges, power plants, Stone Ages, yeah," Trump said.

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Doroudian can’t help but think of his loved one's thousands of miles away in Iran.

"The Islamic regime, the IRDC terrorists, they have cut off internet for more than 30 days now. It’s really difficult to get in touch with anyone in Iran," said Doroudian.

So when Doroudian’s niece got access to Starlink, a satellite internet service by SpaceX, she provided a message of hope.

"And I talked to her, and she said that they’re okay. They moved from the major city that they live in to another location," he said.

Doroudian says his family supports the U.S. and Israel’s intervention to free Iranians from the Islamic regime, but they don’t want an entire civilization to die.

"Those are the guys the U.S. should go after, all the Islamic regime terrorist leaders. Those are the ones we should go after," said Doroudian.

Dig deeper:

Activist and publisher of The Arab American News, Osama Siblani, is also speaking out. He is calling for U.S. political and military leaders to do the right thing.

"The President of the United States should not be speaking like this, knowing that he is leading the U.S. into war crime actions," said Siblani. "I’m hoping that the generals in our great Army and Air Force will prevent this and the Congress."

Siblani says Iranians are reportedly taking their own action as the 8 p.m. deadline nears.

"The Iranians, millions, are gathering on bridges and stations, power stations, to prevent this from happening," he said.

What's next:

Many Iranian activists say they will continue to speak out until this war is over.

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