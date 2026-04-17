Here's what to expect at the free Healthy Heart Project Saturday
FOX 2 - Saturday morning starting at 7 a.m. the hallways at nine different Henry Ford Health locations will be buzzing with the Healthy Heart Project.
Dig deeper:
The free program, which runs until 11 a.m., includes stepping on scales and learning their body mass indexes - then comes some testing.
First, you will get an EKG on your heart to determine your heart rhythm. You will also get a blood glucose test, and doctors will be on hand to explain the results.
A Henry Ford Health Southfield nurse, named Michelle, has been a part of the program for years. She said it is exciting and exhausting.
"Very exhausting because you are standing on your feet from when you get here until it is time to leave," she said. "But it is so wonderful, because the people are so appreciative of everything we do. It's so exciting to see them."
There are multiple Henry Ford Health locations.
Nine Convenient Locations:
- Henry Ford Genesys Heart and Vascular, 3399 Pollock Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439
- Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, The Anderson Building, 1101-1199 Homewild Ave, Jackson, MI 49201
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, 16151 19 Mile Rd, Suite 305, Clinton Township, MI 48038
- Henry Ford Medical Center - Second Avenue, 6525 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48202
- Henry Ford Providence Southfield Hospital, 16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075
- Henry Ford Rochester Hospital, 1101 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307
- Henry Ford St. John Hospital, 22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, 6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, 2333 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192
The Source: Information for this event is from Henry Ford Health and FOX 2.