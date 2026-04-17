Here's what to expect at the free Healthy Heart Project Saturday

Saturday morning starting at 7 a.m. the hallways at nine different Henry Ford Health locations will be buzzing with the Healthy Heart Project.

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The free program, which runs until 11 a.m., includes stepping on scales and learning their body mass indexes - then comes some testing.

First, you will get an EKG on your heart to determine your heart rhythm. You will also get a blood glucose test, and doctors will be on hand to explain the results.

A Henry Ford Health Southfield nurse, named Michelle, has been a part of the program for years. She said it is exciting and exhausting.

"Very exhausting because you are standing on your feet from when you get here until it is time to leave," she said. "But it is so wonderful, because the people are so appreciative of everything we do. It's so exciting to see them."

There are multiple Henry Ford Health locations.

Nine Convenient Locations:

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