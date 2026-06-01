2 charged in deadly Livonia stabbing: 'He didn't deserve to die'

Two men accused in a deadly stabbing in Livonia over a stolen backpack have been officially charged.

The backstory:

Prosecutors say that Spencer Krussell and Scott Harrington stole a backpack at a plasma donation center. That backpack belonged to eventual victim, Nicholos Hatcher.

The backpack was stolen at BioLife Plasma Services on Plymouth Road Thursday afternoon.

Hatchett, 34, followed the men and confronted them in the area of Middle Belt and Orangelawn. Investigators say he was then stabbed in the chest with a pocket knife.

FOX 2 spoke to Hatcher's mother, Telisha Hatcher-Taylor, who is grieving the tragedy.

"I want justice to be served in Nick's honor and his memory, because he was taken from us far too soon," she said. "He didn't deserve to die. This is unfortunate for all of them, but he did not deserve to die, so I want justice served swiftly and I do want them to pay for what they did."

Krussell is charged with second degree murder and was denied bond. Harrington faces larceny charges and is being held on a $400,000 bond. Both are due back in court later this month.

Spencer Krussell, left, Scott Harrington, right. Center: Nicholos Hatcher.

The Source: Information for this report is from the victim's family, Livonia police and Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.



