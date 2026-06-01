2 charged after man stabbed to death after Livonia robbery

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The Brief Two men have been charged after a Detroit man was killed last week in Livonia. Spencer Krusell and Scott Harrington are accused of stealing Nicholas Hatcher's backpack. When Hatcher confronted the men, Krusell allegedly stabbed him.



Two men are facing charges stemming from an alleged robbery that turned deadly last week in Livonia.

Spencer Jude Krusell, 30, of Highland Park, is charged with second-degree murder, while 26-year-old Scott Andrew Harrington, of Taylor, is charged with larceny in a building and receiving and concealing stolen property.

Spencer Krusell (Michigan Department of Corrections)

The backstory:

Authorities allege that the suspects stole 34-year-old Nicholos Hatcher's backpack while they were all at BioLife Plasma Services on Plymouth Road on Thursday afternoon. After the theft, Hatcher followed the suspects to the area of Middlebelt near Orangelawn, where he confronted the pair.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said that during this, Krusell allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed Hatcher in the chest.

Krusell was arrested later that day, while Harrington was taken into custody the next day.

What's next:

Both suspects are due in court Monday for arraignment.