Utah man charged after allegedly trying to kidnap Michigan girl

The Brief A Utah man is accused of trying to lure a Brighton Township girl into a wooded area last week. Ryan Rojas is charged with accosting a minor for immoral purposes after the alleged abduction attempt.



A Utah man is now facing charges after he allegedly tried to lure a young girl into a wooded area of Livingston County last week.

Ryan Josue Rojas, 20, of Herriman, Utah, was charged over the weekend with accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

According to Michigan State Police, an 8-year-old girl was riding her bike on Rosemary Lane in Brighton Township around 7 p.m. Wednesday when Rojas allegedly approached her. Rojas is accused of trying to get the child to go into the woods for "a surprise."

When confronted by the child's father, police say Rojas fled.

After putting out a be on the lookout alert Thursday, Rojas was arrested. He was given a $250,000 cash or surety bond.