Hidden camera found in statue at Oasis Hot Tub Gardens in Ann Arbor

article

A couple who rented a room at Oasis Hot Tub Gardens in Ann Arbor over the weekend found a hidden camera in the room.

Police said the Dearborn Heights couple discovered the small camera in a statue in their private hot tub room around 11 p.m. Sunday. The statue was facing the hot tub.

An investigation into how the camera ended up in the statue at Oasis, which is at 2301 S State St., is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.