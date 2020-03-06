High 5 salts' Eggs Baked in Piperade recipe

High 5 salts are a Michigan product sold at Eastern Market and other area grocery stores.

Laura Romito joined us on The Nine to show us another recipe you can cook with her High 5 salts. You can get her egg recipe below.

Eggs Baked in Piperade (spicy roasted pepper tomato sauce)

Also known as "eggs in hell"

1 large onion, small dice

2 roasted bell peppers, peeled, seeded, small dice

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 cup arugula, chopped

¼ cup basil leaves, chiffonade (cut in very thin ribbons)

High 5 Power Lifter Coarse Bold Salt to taste

1 teaspoon chile flakes OR High 5 Fixer Upper (or more to taste)

2 (14 - 15 ounce) cans petite diced tomatoes, with juice *

6 large eggs

1 cup crumbled goat cheese or cheese of your choice

Parchment paper to cover dish

*as an alternative, use 2 quarts of your favorite marinara sauce instead of the tomatoes

1. Heat a heavy bottomed oven proof saute pan over medium high heat; add olive oil and onions, and sauté until onions are golden brown, about 8 minutes; add peppers, chile flakes or High 5 Fixer Upper, and tomatoes and cook until flavors combine and sauce thickens, about 20 minutes; season with High 5 Power Lifter or Original Unboring Salt to taste

2. Crack eggs into a small dish or measuring cup; use a spatula or spoon to create an indentation in the sauce; carefully pour each egg into the sauce so that it is about 3/4 way submerged in the sauce; repeat with all 6 eggs; sprinkle cheese over the top of the sauce; pour a small amount of olive oil on top of eggs and sprinkle them lightly with High 5 Seasoning of your choice; top with scallions and cover with parchment

3. Bake in a 350 degree oven until yolks are just set but still slightly runny, APPROXIMATELY 8-12 minutes; serve hot with crusty bread and a salad for brunch