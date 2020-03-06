High 5 salts' Eggs Baked in Piperade recipe
(FOX 2) - High 5 salts are a Michigan product sold at Eastern Market and other area grocery stores.
Laura Romito joined us on The Nine to show us another recipe you can cook with her High 5 salts. You can get her egg recipe below.
Eggs Baked in Piperade (spicy roasted pepper tomato sauce)
Also known as "eggs in hell"
1 large onion, small dice
2 roasted bell peppers, peeled, seeded, small dice
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 cup arugula, chopped
¼ cup basil leaves, chiffonade (cut in very thin ribbons)
High 5 Power Lifter Coarse Bold Salt to taste
1 teaspoon chile flakes OR High 5 Fixer Upper (or more to taste)
2 (14 - 15 ounce) cans petite diced tomatoes, with juice *
6 large eggs
1 cup crumbled goat cheese or cheese of your choice
Parchment paper to cover dish
*as an alternative, use 2 quarts of your favorite marinara sauce instead of the tomatoes
1. Heat a heavy bottomed oven proof saute pan over medium high heat; add olive oil and onions, and sauté until onions are golden brown, about 8 minutes; add peppers, chile flakes or High 5 Fixer Upper, and tomatoes and cook until flavors combine and sauce thickens, about 20 minutes; season with High 5 Power Lifter or Original Unboring Salt to taste
2. Crack eggs into a small dish or measuring cup; use a spatula or spoon to create an indentation in the sauce; carefully pour each egg into the sauce so that it is about 3/4 way submerged in the sauce; repeat with all 6 eggs; sprinkle cheese over the top of the sauce; pour a small amount of olive oil on top of eggs and sprinkle them lightly with High 5 Seasoning of your choice; top with scallions and cover with parchment
3. Bake in a 350 degree oven until yolks are just set but still slightly runny, APPROXIMATELY 8-12 minutes; serve hot with crusty bread and a salad for brunch