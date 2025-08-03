High dollar comic books stolen from Madison Heights shop

The Madison Heights Police Department is seeking a not-so-"super" man or woman who broke into Comics and More, 28059 John R Road, and stole several valuable pieces of merchandise.

The robbery happened just before 5:30 a.m. Aug. 2, when the villain, clad in an all-black outfit, busted out the front door to gain entry.

Among the items missing were 11 valuable graded books.

"We are incredibly disappointed to think anyone in our community could have committed such a hurtful act! It was mostly graded books, none of the new ones, so we are going to catch these people. Please keep your eyes and ears open," store owner Chris Brown posted in a Facebook post Saturday.

Brown said the thief, who was caught on camera from two different angles, was in the store for about two minutes before making off with the merchandise.

Among the items that were taken were the following 11 graded comic books.

All-Star Squadron 47 CGC 9.6

All-New Ultimate Comics Spider-Man 1 Pichelli variant CGC 9.6

Amazing Spider-Man 101 CGC 6.5

Deadworld 10 CGC 7.5

FCBD Encanto Signature Series 9.8

Twilight Zone Four Color 1173 CGC

Twilight Zone Four Color 1288 CGC

Twilight Zone 01-860-207 CGC

Twilight Zone 12-860-210 CGC

Twilight Zone 1 CGC

Twilight Zone 2 CGC

Anyone with information on the robbery or the stolen merchandise should call Madison Heights Police at 248-585-2100.