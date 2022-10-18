High Schoolers in Detroit talk to NASA's International Space Station in real-time

Students at Davis Aerospace Technical High School in Detroit had an out of this world connection with NASA and an International Space Station astronaut orbiting the Earth.

"I have you loud and clear."

"We are really happy to hear you. You have a room full of people here, so please prepare for third-party traffic."

That third-party traffic is from a room of excited students.

"I am obsessed with space. The fact that I was able to talk to some astronauts… it's very special to me," said Asir Baruti, a 10th grader.

Students lined up to have their questions answered in real-time.

"David Aerospace Technical High School. Welcome aboard the International Space Station. We are looking forward to answering your questions. Over," said Astronaut Koichi Wakata.

"My question is how do you scrub the air of the ISS of toxins?" said Lemuel Appling, a 12th grader.

"That's a good question. We have equipment aboard the space station to grab toxins," Wakata said.

As the students got their questions answered, they not only learned about space but also about what they can achieve.

"Anyone can join NASA. It doesn't matter… your race, your age…. you can do it," said Brianna Thompson, a 10th grader.

Students saw that in a DPSCD grad from Cass Tech High School who now works at NASA. A key message was shared.

"Space is for everyone," said Cindy Steele, Chief of Engagement in the Office of Communications at NASA. "I'm at NASA. If it's a dream, a goal, persevere and don't give up."

Student participants say they can really shoot for the stars.

"I can do anything I put my mind to," said 10th grader Eric Williams.

The Hazel Park Amateur Radio Club helped to make this space connection possible. The students also received support and gifts from The Tuskegee Airman, Detroit Chapter.

Students say they will carry their experience with them for a lifetime.

"It's very inspirational"

"It was very surreal. It was something magical like you would never imagine it could happen."

