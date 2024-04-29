Paraplegic shot about 16 times in Highland park, drives half mile for help

Despite being shot about 16 times, a Highland Park man was still able to drive himself a half mile away to seek help.

Missi is still finding some of those bullet holes in her husband, Damon, days after he was shot.

"He kept saying he felt burning in other areas when we were washing him up. When I looked, I'm like 'there's a hole there, there's a hole there, there's a hole there,'" Missi said.

This incident marked the second time Damon had been subjected to gunfire. He was shot twice a few years ago, resulting in paraplegia – leaving him wheelchair-bound.

"At no point did I think that he wasn't going to make it. I have a different type of faith," Missi said.

According to police, Damon was shot over a dozen times during a drug deal on Tuesday, April 23. The shooter unloaded into the car Damon was driving, in a neighborhood near Davison and Woodward.

"My husband said that he didn't even have an angry look on his face. Just a regular blank stare. Just a regular blank stare, and he just shot him," Missi told FOX 2.

After driving away, Detroit police spotted him and rushed him to Henry Ford Hospital in downtown Detroit.

"His arm was literally hanging off. There were so many holes, so much blood," Missi said.

Less than a week later, Damon is off the ventilator, eating and talking. However, he may have to undergo more surgery.

The incident was not a robbery, Missi said. Nothing was taken from the car.

"There has been a lot of people who want to retaliate, and my husband is saying 'No, don't do that. Let the police do their job,'" she said.

Highland Park police said they are following up on leads. The investigation remains ongoing.

"If you're listening, you need to turn yourself in because I have held people off," Missi said. "At this point it's been almost seven days. There's nothing more I can do."