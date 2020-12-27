High speed chase leaves police searching for burglary suspects in Inkster

Police are searching for multiple suspects who were involved in a break-in that took place Sunday in the 2600 block of Hamlin in Inkster and led to a highspeed chase.

Michigan state police are assisting Inkster PD in the search.

According to police when they arrived at the scene two of the three suspects got into a Dodge Challenger that collided with a squad car while trying to flee the scene.

Lutienuent Michael Shaw said, "No shots were fired by the suspect but police did shoot at the suspects' no one was hurt."

The chase continued onto 94 and the car crashed at 7 mile and stout. There have been no injuries reported.

MSP, Inkster Police, and other downriver agencies are continuing to investigate this incident.

