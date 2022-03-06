High Wind Warning ends at 4 p.m., DTE reports 13K customers without power

The high winds whipping through Metro Detroit at speeds of up 25 to 35 miles per hour are expected to end later Sunday afternoon.

The High Wind Warning bringing gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour is due to expire by 4 p.m. in southeastern Michigan.

DTE Energy reports more than 13,000 customers without service in scattered outages throughout the area. The hardest-hit area appears to be southwest Detroit, Southgate and near Saline this morning with between 500 to 1,500 residences out. According to its website, about 213 crews are in the field.

Scattered outages are also apparent in Gibraltar down into Rockwood.

According to Consumer's Energy, there are 523 outages impacting 29,606 customers throughout the state.

The DTE Outage Map can be accessed here.

The Consumers Energy map can be accessed here.

The National Weather Service says winds gusts will increase in magnitude mid-morning as a powerful cold front sweeps through the region. Peak wind gusts from the west of 50 to 60 mph are likely into Sunday afternoon.

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines including anything in contact with it.

