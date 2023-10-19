Highland Park approves plan ending 10-year dispute over $55M in water bill debt

The Highland Park City Council has approved a tentative deal brokered between them and the water regulator in Southeast Michigan, ending a 10-year dispute over millions of dollars in unpaid water bills.

Under the tentative agreement, which still must be approved by the Great Lakes Water Authority Board, the state of Michigan will conduct infrastructure repairs to the community's water lines - some of which haven't been updated in more than a century.

The small community nuzzled within Detroit has $55 million in outstanding debt for water bills with GLWA that it has refused to pay. The deal brokered by the state of Michigan would dismiss the related lawsuit and a $24 million judgment against Highland Park.

If it signs off, GLWA would receive $30 million in grants for sewer and drinking water infrastructure improvements. The state of Michigan will also fund installation of master water and temporary sewer meters and main and service line replacements.

The terms would be included in a revised consent order.

"Our goal has always been to resolve the situation in a way that one, doesn’t put this large financial judgment on the backs of Highland Park residents, and two, addresses long-term water infrastructure needs of Highland Park," said state Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit). "The agreement that was reached today does both and puts to rest an issue that has plagued this community for a decade.

According to a release announcing the agreement, the city loses an estimated 70% of its water due to inadequate infrastructure.