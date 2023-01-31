Highland Park police officer crashes in rollover while on priority call
article
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park police officer was involved in a rollover crash while on a priority call near Woodward and Ferris at about 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
The department says the officer was not injured but was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention at the scene.
The crash investigation is being handled by an outside agency, the department said.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.