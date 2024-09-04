Oakland County substitute teacher charged with criminal sexual conduct with students

A 61-year-old substitute teacher was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

The suspect, Timothy Allen Daugherty, a 61-year-old resident of White Lake, is facing six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arraigned Wednesday in district court.

The charges are connected to a series of incidents alleged to have occurred at a Highland Township school where Daugherty was contracted.

The first allegations were reported to law enforcement in April of 2024 and Daugherty was immediately suspended from work. Allegations against him involve inappropriate sexual contact with minor students.

The court set bond at $75,000 cash/surety with a 10% provision. Conditions of bond include defendant wearing a GPS tether upon release.

"This was a trusted individual in a school that preyed upon kids," McDonald said in a statement. "I applaud the bravery of the young victims who came forward. The case will be handled by my office’s Special Victims Unit, who will work diligently to secure justice for these children, parents, and the community."

Second degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment and includes lifetime electronic monitoring upon parole from prison, mandatory AIDS/STD testing, and DNA to be taken upon arrest.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 18.

The prosecutor's office wants victims or anyone with information to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Highland Township Substation at 248-887-6240.

