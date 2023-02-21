Hip-hop artist's family says he was murdered in ambush on Detroit's west side

It’s been one month since a Detroit mother lost her son in a violent robbery - and she thinks someone targeted him because he was a successful rapper.

Tuesday is Deandre Young’s birthday, and he should be celebrating with his kids and his mom. The hip-hop artist would’ve turned 40.

Last month, someone robbed and killed him on the 16000 block of Prest Street

With a heavy heart.and her son’s image on her T-shirt, Darlene Strougher-Carey talked about the loss of her oldest son.

"Everybody is sad," she said. "It’s hard to believe that he’s really gone, because he was not really a violent-type person."

Strougher-Carey says on January 15, someone called Deandre Young to Prest on Detroit’s northwest side. That was where Young was robbed and shot to death.

His mother believes it was a setup.

"You know who you are," she said. "You know why you called him to the location. Turn yourself in. Give everybody some closure of this, because he did not deserve this."

Loved ones describe Deandre, whose nickname was 'Joy Road,' as a loving, caring family man. He leaves behind four children.

Darlene Strougher-Carey says someone targeted her son because he was a successful rapper.

"Because just like in one of his records," she said. "He died the same way his record said: You rob Peter to pay Paul. So, that's what they did. they robbed him and killed him."

Young’s mother says the only way she’ll find peace is if the killers are caught. If you have any information about who or where they are, call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You can earn a $2,500 reward, and you will remain anonymous.