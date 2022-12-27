'His car is in a sinkhole': Man pulls self from car stuck in flooded hole in Detroit street

A 20-year-old is in the hospital after his car fell into a sinkhole right here in Detroit.

Tuesday morning, Christian Shannon was driving in the city heading to his grandmother's house when she received a call from his mom.

"Is Christian home? No, because his car is in a sinkhole."

The concrete separated at Eastlawn Street and Scripps Street.

"This whole street right here was flooded. He came up to go around. The hood in his car hit a sinkhole and went hood first."

A frightening moment, but the 20-year-old managed to pull himself to safety.

"He got out. He got out through the window."

Christian was checked out at a nearby hospital and did not want to be interviewed as he recovers.

"He was complaining that his back was hurting really bad."

As work crews arrived on the scene, the family couldn't help but think about what could have happened.

"We could be preparing for a funeral right now and nobody can say anything except I'm sorry, and I would not have my son."

Family and friends say this could have been prevented as the situation has developed.

"Of course it didn't have to happen. It didn't have to happen if the work was done proper it would not have happened," said Jackie Balow, a concerned resident.

Neighbors say work crews have been working on the street and now they want answers from the city.

"What I've seen is they've been fixing it forever and the work hasn't been done properly."

FOX 2 reached out to city officials and was told that they plan to contact affected residents to offer support.

They also released a statement in part:

"A DWSD contractor was on Scripps replacing the water main and lead services lines as part of a project in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. The condition of this construction site is unacceptable. DWSD is working with the contractor to properly complete the work, backfill and lay cement. We will also address safety concerns with the contractor and ensure that residents are properly informed of the site condition. Again, at this time we are most concerned for the well-being of the resident."

This mom says she still has a message for the city.

"Do better, city. Do better… Mayor Duggan, please do something."

