9 cats and a pet pig rescued from Chesterfield Twp house fire

Chesterfield Twp firefighters successfully rescued 9 cats and a pig along with the home's occupants in a house fire Monday afternoon.

The Chesterfield Twp Police and Fire Departments responded around 4:14 p.m. to the home on Anchor Drive and Jefferson. First responders said they found the home fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke.

Firefighters entered the home and successfully vacated it without any injuries to civilians or first responders. A total of 9 cats and a pet pig were also rescued from the burning home.

(Photo: Bill M.)

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Unfortunately, the home suffered major damage.

Anyone interested in donating to the family's GoFundMe can do so by clicking here.

The Chesterfield Township Fire Department was aided by Selfridge, Macomb Twp, Mt Clemens, Harrison Twp, New Haven and Lenox Fire Departments.

