Historic church in Taylor's Heritage Park damaged by fire

Heritage West Mound Church was damaged by fire Monday afternoon in Taylor.

It is unclear what the extent of the fire was, but the front of the church, originally built in 1882 by German Settlers, showed external damage. The church was dubbed West Mound, originally built on a small hill west of Wyandotte.

Photo by Kati Haywood

According to the city, the church was used as a sanctuary until 1962, and afterward as a daycare center and youth meeting place. The Taylor Jaycees hosted their Haunted House in the building from 1975 - 1978.

Photo by Kati Haywood

Through the efforts of The Taylor Historical Society and volunteers, the City relocated the building to Heritage Park in 1994 and fully restored to its original condition. Replica pews, a restored pulpit and lectern, rebuilt 1845 pipe organ and stained glass windows.

Photo by Kati Haywood

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing story.