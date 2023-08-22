Hit-and-run driver arrested for killing 14-year-old with autism on 696 freeway ramp

article



The hit-and-run driver wanted for a fatal crash that killed a 14-year-old in Roseville, has been arrested.

Michigan State Police said the at-fault driver was in custody for the crash that happened on the EB Groesbeck entrance ramp to 696 on Aug. 11.

The MSP Second District Twitter account made the announcement that the vehicle was recovered and driver arrested Tuesday night.

The 14-year-old, who has autism, had gone missing two hours previously, sometime around 2 a.m. By 4:25 a.m. that morning, the crash had been reported.

After the teen was struck, the driver kept going.

"This was great work from detectives taking very little information from the scene and finding this suspect." said MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw. "We are hopeful this gives his family a small amount of closure."

The identity of the driver has not been released yet, pending arraignment.

Investigative Update:

Fatal Hit and Run Crash

Location:

Groesbeck entrance ramp to eastbound 696

Second District Special Investigation Section detectives and Metro North troopers have located the vehicle and have made an arrest of the driver that struck the 14 year old. 1/ pic.twitter.com/bqAdONBlew — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) August 23, 2023



