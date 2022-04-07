Hit and run driver ran over victim on sidewalk, Detroit police say

Detroit police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect who they say intentionally ran down a victim.

"I was walking, the guy hit me, flipped in the air," said the man. "I was messed up by it. I (still am). I didn't see it, when I got ready to turn, it was too late, in the snap of a finger."

Police say the victim was struck the afternoon of March 15 on the east side of Detroit. He was walking back to his home from AutoZone near E. Warren and Neff. DPD says the suspect, Aaron Abbott, and the victim, had just argued there over money.

Video captured the incident, FOX 2 is protecting the victim’s identity, who spoke with us Thursday.

"The defendant was working on his car and he didn’t complete the job," said Det. William Rice, Jr. "The victim paid him the money and that was like two years ago. He just happened to see him at the Autozone, and he approached him and said where is the money at that you owe me. 'You didn't fix the car so you owe me the money.' And that’s when the argument began."

Police say after this argument Aaron Abbott followed the victim and then hit him, as seen on the video.

"This individual drove up, onto the sidewalk, and ran our victim over. The video speaks for itself, this was a senseless act of violence," said Capt. Rebecca McKay.

Rice said the victim suffered leg and back injuries from the incident. But investigators say Abbott hasn't left the victim alone since he ran him down.

"Mr. Abbott is continuing to harass our victim," McKay said. "He did return to the house about 30 minutes after this incident, threw a brick through his window. So he knows where the victim lives, he is continuing to text and harass him. So getting him off the street is of the utmost importance and any assistance that we can get, we appreciate."

FOX 2: "Explain what this has meant for you now."

"I’ve gotta keep going on I’m alive," the man said.

Police say Abbott is likely no longer driving the vehicle from the video, but was last seen near Radner and E. Chandler. Call police or Crime Stoppers (1-800-SPEAK-UP) if you can help.

