Hit and run driver that injured 2 children sought by Dearborn police

Dearborn police are looking for the driver in a hit and run that injured two children Sunday at Telegraph and Ross on the city's southwest side.

The crash happened in the area of Ross and Banner St. on Dearborn’s west side. The children to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit and both children are expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators say a speeding white Pontiac Grand Prix was heading westbound on Ross from Telegraph when it struck the two children as they attempted to cross the street.

The driver briefly exited the vehicle to remove the injured children from the middle of the roadway before driving off. Police say the suspect did not render aid to the children, or report the incident to authorities.

Photos courtesy Dearborn police.

The hit-and-run driver was described by witnesses as a male with a thin build wearing a white shirt and sunglasses. The white Grand Prix appears to have a temporary license tag in the upper left corner of the rear window.

"We have seen far too often how reckless driving can have deadly consequences," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "Luckily, that was not the result of this situation. I urge the driver to do the right thing and come forward, otherwise we will use every tool at our disposal to identify and apprehend this individual."

The Dearborn Police Department is encouraging anyone with information that can lead to the driver’s identity to contact the Dearborn Police Department.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

