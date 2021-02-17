Hit and run driver wanted for the deaths of three people in Detroit crash

Detroit police are looking for a hit and run suspect wanted for three deaths resulting in a New Year's Eve crash.

Victor Ross

The accident happened in the area of Michigan Avenue and 16th Street where police say 37-year-old Victor Ross was responsible for the hit and run, which happened at about 10:40 that night. Ross allegedly was driving a speeding Cadillac CT6 that collided with a Mercury Sable with two victims both in their 60s, were in.

The crash killed both people in the Sable, as well as a third person - an 87-year-old passenger inside Ross' Cadillac CT6. After the crash, Ross fled on foot.

Detroit Police need assistance in locating this suspect. Victor Ross is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 170pounds, light complexion, with black hair and green eyes.

There is now an active warrant for the suspect for three counts of Murder-2nd Degree, three counts of Reckless driving causing Death, three counts of Operating License suspended revoked or denied causing death, three counts of Failure to stop at the scene of accident when at fault resulting in death, and habitual offender, 3rd Offense.