Hit-and-run still unsolved more than 4 years after father killed by speeding driver in Detroit

Leonard Ross was walking home from a Detroit gas station on May 25, 2018, when a driver ran a red light and hit him.

The crash killed the 65-year-old father, who was trying to cross 8 Mile at Wyoming just before 10:20 p.m.

Four years later, police are still looking for the driver.

Police said the suspect was in a black Chrysler 300. They were speeding, and continued eastbound after hitting Ross.

A reward up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to an arrest.

Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800speakup.org to submit tips to Crime Stoppers.