Hit-and-run victim found dead along Superior Township road

article

Authorities are searching for a driver who left a person they had hit to die along a Superior Township road over the weekend.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a 53-year-old Ypsilanti woman, was walking on Prospect Road near Park Lane when she was hit by a vehicle sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday. The driver fled northbound, leaving the woman along Prospect.

People who were passing by around 8:20 a.m. Sunday found the woman's body.

Now, deputies are looking for the suspect driver. Vehicle parts recovered from the scene indicate that the vehicle is a white 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle should have damage on the front passenger hood, grill, and quarter panel area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Webb at webbb@washtenaw.org or Lt. Cratsenburg at cratsenburgj@washtenaw.org, or the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 734-973-7711.