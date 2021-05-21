Hoedown country music festival returns to DTE in 2021

The Hoedown returns to DTE Energy Music Theatre this summer.

Lady A will headline the annual country music fest on Aug. 13.

There will be three stages where artists such as Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, Tenille Arts, Rob Stone, Andrew Jannakos, and Walker Hayes, Nate Barnes, Elvie Shane, and more, will perform.

A portion of ticket sales will go toward A portion of ticket sales will go to LadyAID, Lady A's philanthropic fund which supports initiatives around the world, including helping vulnerable children, societal and cultural issues, as well as natural disaster aid and recovery.

(Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

"This tour is really going to be about letting our fans know how much they mean to us and what music has done for all of us over the last year...which is the essence of the tour name. We started writing a song called 'What A Song Can Do' and it turned into a love-letter to our fans," said Lady A's Charles Kelley. "We are gonna soak up these moments on stage more than we ever have before. It’s gonna be hard to wipe the smiles off our faces and I’m sure the tears off of Hillary’s. We were lucky enough to still release new music this past year but there are songs like 'Champagne Night' and 'What If I Never Get Over You' that we haven’t been able to play live much so we know those will make for some really special moments."

Tickets go on sale May 28 and start at $40 for the lawn. Click here to buy tickets.