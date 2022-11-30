Holiday markets, parades, Winterfest, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

article

Get your Christmas shopping done, take the family to a parade, or see magnificent light displays around Metro Detroit. Here's what's going on this weekend.

Belleville Winterfest

Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4

Downtown Belleville

The weekend is full of activities for the whole family, including a craft and vendor show, ice skating, carriage rides, fireworks, and more.

Find more info here.

Kris Kringle Market

Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3

W. Fourth Street in Rochester

This open-air market includes fresh greens & wreaths, handcrafted gifts, and specialty foods for the holiday.

The event will also have a warming tent with food and drinks, including Rochester Mills beer, visits with Santa, and life-sized gingerbread houses.

Holiday Stroll

Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Canterbury Village is transformed into a Christmas wonderland for the holiday stroll.

See movie characters, sing along to classic songs, enjoy treats, and more.

Tickets are $14.99. Veterans, military members, and children younger than 2 are free. Buy tickets here.

Can't make it this weekend? The stroll is happening every weekend until Dec. 23.

Winter Wonderland Craft Show

Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lutheran High School at 33300 Cowan Rd. in Westland

Shop handmade items from more than 100 makers at this annual show.

There will also be a bake sale, flower and wreath sales, and food.

Admission is $2.

Holiday Open House & Sale and DIY Glassblowing Workshops

Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday Dec. 4

Epiphany Studios at 770 Orchard Lake Rd. in Pontiac

Visit Epiphany Studios for live glassblowing demonstrations, DIY workshops, and a 15% percent discount on all the studio’s glass gifts.

Festive animal-themed glass art will be available, with a portion of the proceeds from each sale going to Michigan Humane.

See hours and learn more here.

Holiday Lights Parade

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

12 Mile Rd. from Bacon St. to Berkley City Hall

The Berkley Holiday Lights Parade is this weekend. After the parade makes its way down 12 Mile, head to the Berkley Gazebo at 3338 Coolidge for the tree lighting and a Santa meet and greet.

Find more info here.

Winterfest Parade & Tree Lighting

Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4-7 p.m.

Heritage Park in Taylor

The parade is at 5 p.m., but get there early, so you can enjoy live music, hot cocoa, food, a photo with the Grinch, and more.

A tree lighting and fireworks will be after the parade.

Wild Lights

Now through Jan. 8, 2023

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

Wild Lights starts this weekend at the Detroit Zoo.

Nearly 300 lit-up sculptures will fill the front of the zoo through Jan. 8, 2023.

Tickets for Wild Lights range from $17-$24, with packages available as well.

Buy tickets and see the full schedule here.