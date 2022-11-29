Northern Michigan city featured on Hallmark Christmas Cams -- How to watch

article

See the sights of Christmas in northern Michigan from the comfort of your home.

The Hallmark Channel is featuring Harbor Springs on its Christmas Cams. Now through Dec. 30, you can watch the city from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Harbor Springs sits along Little Traverse Bay in Emmet County. The camera on Main Street faces toward the city's Christmas tree. There's no snow on the ground yet, but temperatures are dropping and snow is expected in the next week.

Hallmark also has cameras in St. Paul, Minn., Bethlehem, Pa., Gaffer District in Corning, N.Y., and Enchant in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Watch the cameras here.

