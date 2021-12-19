Holiday Stroll at Canterbury Village brings the cheer

With the countdown to Christmas on, Canterbury Village's outdoor Holiday Stroll has everything you need to get in the spirit.

Canterbury Village boasts almost a million festive lights, a seven-minute light show choreographed to holiday songs, professional carolers, and live Christmas performances.

There is a Children’s Caroling Corner playing classic songs on a large screen for everyone to sing along, with s'mores and hot chocolate. On the C-Pub outdoor patio, adults can enjoy a variety of beers, hard ciders, wine, and cocktails by fire pits and the sounds of Christmas carols.

And of course, Santa Claus will be there too, along with free photos by professional photographers. Santa’s personal mailbox will be in place and children can bring their letters, with special delivery directly to the North Pole.

There are three more chances to take part in the Holiday Stroll - Dec. 19th, 22nd, and 23rd, located at 2359 Joslyn Court in Orion Township.

For more information and how to purchase tickets, go to canterburyholidaystroll.com/

