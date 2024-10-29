Holland Tulip Time concert, class tickets now available

It may seem like an eternity away, but it's time to start preparing for Holland's annual springtime celebration, Tulip Time.

Each year, visitors flood the Lake Michigan city to see the beautiful blooms and Dutch heritage. The event is full of live entertainment, classes, and shopping.

During next year's Tulip Time, which runs from May 2-11, 2025, Rodney Atkins, Forever Motown, FiddleFire, and more will take the stage. Tickets for all concerts are available now.

Tickets are also available for classes and workshops that will be held during the event. This includes wood shoe painting, wine and cheese tasting, floral arranging classes, and more.

See the full Tulip Time schedule and get tickets here.

Need a dose of spring as winter approaches? Check out our coverage from the 2024 Tulip Time: