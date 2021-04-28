Holly man charged with running down ex-girlfriend's brother

A 52-year-old Holly man accused of ramming his pickup truck into his ex-girlfriend's brother was arraigned Tuesday.

Richard Eric Kalinowski was arraigned for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder in Novi district court. He is being held in jail on $100,000 - 10 percent cash bond.

Richard Eric Kalinowski

The brother told deputies Kalinowski swerved at him when he was hit, then drove off. The brother suffered injuries to his hands and forehead. He was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

On April 25 deputies were sent to the 200 block of Bishop Street in Highland Township on April 25 just after 4:30 p.m. to investigate and

found the 43-year-old victim.

The man said his sister called him and said that Kalinowski was chasing her vehicle in his Dodge Ram pickup truck and she was driving to her brother’s Bishop Street residence.

As she pulled into the driveway, the brother ran to towards the street. A video recording from a neighbor shows the brother being struck by the truck, catapulting him onto a nearby parked vehicle parked. The pickup truck then is seen speeding away.

Advertisement

"It has become far too common to see violence perpetrated as a choice when interpersonal relationships break down," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "It is unacceptable and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Kalinowski later appeared at the sheriff’s Highland Township substation and where he spoke with deputies and was arrested.