Holly man critically injured after crashing motorcycle in roundabout; alcohol use suspected

A Holly man suffered critical injuries after crashing his motorcycle early Friday in Grand Blanc Township.

Police said the 37-year-old man failed to navigate a curve leading to a roundabout on Dort Highway at I-75 at 2:15 a.m. He went over a curb, hit a sign, and was thrown off his motorcycle. The man was taken to Hurley Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing, but police said they do believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.