Holly Oaks ORV Parks opens for the season this weekend in Oakland County -- What to know

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
If you're looking for some fun in the dirt, the Holly Oaks ORV park in Oakland County is your place to be.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - It's almost time to off-road in Oakland County.

Holly Oaks ORV Park opens for the 2022 season Saturday.

The park includes hills, rock crawls, and more for full-size vehicles, side-by-sides, ATVs, and motorcycles.

Daily entry fees are $30 per vehicle that will be ridden. Season passes and punch cards are available, too.

Youth passes can also be purchased for $15. Youth 12-15 must show their DNR ORV Safety Training Certificate to enter. Youth 16-17 must show a valid driver’s license or ORV Safety Training Certificate.

A Department of Natural Resources ORV license and trail permit are also required for entry. These are annual permits that can be purchased at the park. ORV licenses are $26.25, and the permit is $10.

All vehicles must also have a 10-foot tall, 10 feet by 5 feet orange flag.

Tickets can be purchased up to five days in advance, and the park has a capacity of 500.

Learn more about the vehicle requirements here, and buy tickets here.

Holly Oaks is at 14551 Shields Road in Holly.