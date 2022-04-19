Holly Oaks ORV Parks opens for the season this weekend in Oakland County -- What to know

It's almost time to off-road in Oakland County.

Holly Oaks ORV Park opens for the 2022 season Saturday.

The park includes hills, rock crawls, and more for full-size vehicles, side-by-sides, ATVs, and motorcycles.

Daily entry fees are $30 per vehicle that will be ridden. Season passes and punch cards are available, too.

Youth passes can also be purchased for $15. Youth 12-15 must show their DNR ORV Safety Training Certificate to enter. Youth 16-17 must show a valid driver’s license or ORV Safety Training Certificate.

A Department of Natural Resources ORV license and trail permit are also required for entry. These are annual permits that can be purchased at the park. ORV licenses are $26.25, and the permit is $10.

All vehicles must also have a 10-foot tall, 10 feet by 5 feet orange flag.

Tickets can be purchased up to five days in advance, and the park has a capacity of 500.

Learn more about the vehicle requirements here, and buy tickets here.

Holly Oaks is at 14551 Shields Road in Holly.