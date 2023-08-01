Home Depot hot dogs make triumphant return after pandemic shutdown

Hot dogs used to be the best part of shopping for a home improvement project. But during the pandemic, Home Depot stopped selling hot dogs outside its stores.

Starting Tuesday there is some fantastic news - 'Depot dogs are back. The first location of six that sell hot dogs outside Home Depot stores in Metro Detroit, has reopened - with more to follow.

Bill "The Hot Dog Guy" who owns Franks Again was among the re-opened spots outside the Troy store.

"So we got all the burners on high and we're kicking out the dogs," he said.

Starting this week it’s back in motion with a new look, new name (Franks Again) and now it’s located on the outside of the Home Depot.

Bill says he knows why customers keep coming back for more hot dogs.

"The magic is the steamed buns," he said.

Home Depot is also excited about the return. In a statement, the company tells FOX 2:

"We were excited to work with our third-party provider to open this hot dog stand at our store in Troy, and we’re thrilled to see how excited Detroiters are about the return of 'Depot dogs.' This is the first of six hot dog stands that our vendors plan to open in metro Detroit in the coming months."

Loyal customers say they are happy the wait is over.

"It’s excellent I’m so glad it’s back and this is opening day so it’s wonderful," Releigha King said.

"Just two words - thank you," Bill said, cutting the tape before reopening.

"I had to come. saw it in the news yesterday lunchtime. I’m here," said Johnny Miggins.

"I saw something on instagram you guys posted and I drove here right away," said Katherine Francech.



