Home in Rochester Hills catches fire for the second time in a month

The Rochester Hills Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 2700 block of Hickory Lawn Friday night for a house fire. The department says it's the second time in 30 days that this home has experienced a fire.

Around 10:40 Friday night firefighters from Station #2 arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames with heavy fire showing through the roof.

Most of the bungalow style roof collapsed during the fire but firefighters were able to get a lot of water on the fire quickly.

Fortunately, the family was not home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured.

According to the fire department, the house experienced a house fire less than 30 days ago, Christmas Eve, 2020.

Fire investigators are determining the cause.

DTE was called to cut power to the house.

Auburn Hills and Rochester City Fire Departments provided mutual aid assistance at the fire scene. Bloomfield and Oakland Township Fire Departments provided station coverage during the incident.

