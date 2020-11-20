Home video shows attempted break-in at Madison Township home

Michigan State Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a resident in Madison Township, which is located in Lenawee County.

Home footage captured of the incident recorded two individuals exit a pickup truck and attempt to open the front door into the house.

Home footage showing two suspects attempting to break into a home located in Madison Heights.

The duo made several unsuccessful attempts to get into the house, checking for multiple points of entry.

The attempted break-in happened at the 3000 block of W. Beecher Road around 8:54 a.m. on Nov. 19.

In the video, a woman dressed in camouflage-style clothes entered the screened-in porch area of the residence and attempted to gain entry through the interior door, but was unsuccessful.

The suspects are one white man and one white woman. The man has dark hair and sideburns and wore a grey sweatshirt and a tan hat with sunglasses. The woman had dark hair.

Both arrived in a white two-door Ford F-150 pickup truck with a toolbox in the cab.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at their Monroe Post. To contact, call (734) 242-3500.