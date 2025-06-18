Home of WDIV Local 4's Hank Winchester searched by police

article

The Brief The home of WDIV's Hank Winchester was searched by law enforcement, according to police. WDIV said in a statement that Winchester is on administrative leave. As of Wednesday night, police had not yet released further details.



What we know:

On June 13, police say they were joined by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office while executing a search warrant at the home of WDIV Local 4 reporter Hank Winchester.

What they're saying:

WDIV has released a statement regarding the investigation:

"We are aware of an external investigation involving Hank Winchester. Currently, he in on administrative leave. To respect his privacy, there is no further comment at this time."

Winchester is known for his consumer investigative reporting as the head of Local 4's "Help Me Hank."

What we don't know:

As of Wednesday night, police had not yet released further details.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.