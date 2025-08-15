WDIV Local 4's Hank Winchester cleared of all charges months after accusations

article

Well-known Detroit reporter Hank Winchester has been cleared of all charges months following his home being raided and various accusations.

Big picture view:

On June 13, police say they were joined by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office while executing a search warrant at the home of WDIV Local 4 reporter Hank Winchester.

Sources told FOX 2 at the time the accusations against him stemmed from alleged sexual advances he made to a man during a massage.

Electronics were seized from the house after a search warrant was approved by a judge.

After the search, Winchester was put on administrative leave from the NBC station. It's unknown if that leave will be lifted at this time.

On Friday, Aug. 15, Attorney Todd Flood announced that Winchester had been cleared of all charges.

Dig deeper:

Winchester is well known for his 'Help Me Hank' series that delves into consumer investigative stories like scams, safety concerns, and various other related topics.