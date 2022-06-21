Homemade bomb found along west Michigan road

A homemade bomb has been found along the side of a road in western Michigan.

The device was put in a bucket and taken Monday to the Newaygo Police Department by the person who found it, according to the Newaygo County sheriff’s office.

It later was taken to another location and detonated.

Authorities found no other devices after searching the area where the bomb initially was found.

Newaygo is northwest of Grand Rapids.