Homemade 'Drano bomb' explodes in Dundee, second explosive found

Dundee police say a "Drano bomb" explosion led to evacuations Tuesday night.

According to police, the homemade bomb exploded at 611 Rawson St. Police did not say exactly where the explosion happened, but an apartment complex is at that address.

A second explosive device was also found in the area, and Michigan State Police were called to remove it.

Police said there are no known injuries, and the evacuations are precautionary since a chemical agent was involved.