Homicide investigation in Flat Rock, A Livonia grad's triumph over tragedy, Gordie Howe Bridge benefits

A welfare check turned into a homicide investigation Tuesday evening when police were called to a Flat Rock home to check on a woman.

Inside, they found the individual dead.

The investigation has also turned into a search for the woman's husband, Amos Lowe, who they've identified as a person of interest in the case.

Police were dispatched to a home in the 25000 block of Gibraltar, near Mayfair in Flat Rock late Tuesday afternoon, where they found a woman in her 30s dead in her home.

Police did not clarify how she died.

But the death has shaken the family-oriented neighborhood that doesn't see a lot of high-profile violence in their community.

"To wake up and see all of this going on was very disturbing. Thoughts and prayers to the family. My heart goes out to them, it's terrible," said Jason Stone, who lives nearby.

The person of interest, Lowe, is described as an albino Black man.

If you know where Lowe is, please call Flat Rock police at 734-782-2496.

Recipients selected for Gordie Howe Bridge project benefits

A church, a development corporation, and two community groups were among the newest recipients of the Gordie Howe International Bridge team's annual investment plan.

The four groups were selected to receive $50,000 in total funds as part of the community benefits plan established when bridge construction began. It's expected to release the same amount every year for the next five years.

Southwest Detroit and Delray will receive $250,000 in total by the time money is fully distributed, while another $250,000 will go toward a neighborhood in Windsor, Canada.

The 2021 U.S. recipients this year include: First Latin America Baptist Church of Detroit: Community Recreation Service Center; Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation: Delray Bilingual Programs for Family Assistance; Unity in Our Community TimeBank: Joyful Movement Outside; and the Clark Park Coalition: Southwest Detroit Winter Carnival 2022 at Clark Park

Justin Dorsey's triumph over tragedy

It wasn't an easy road for Justin Dorsey, who triumphed over tragedy as a recent high school graduate who was forced to grow up faster than most after he lost his mother four years ago when she was shot and killed by a jealous ex-boyfriend.

"She supported me with everything and just for me to achieve my dreams and goals," Dorsey said. "I wish she could see me." He lost his mother when he was 14 years old. He remembers his little sister running out and telling him their mom had just been shot. He called 911 and tried to stop the bleeding - but it was too late.

Life wouldn't be easy for Dorsey, who admits he struggled to find his footing during those early days. For him, the stakes were too high to miss his opportunity to succeed. And the result of that progress was on display this month when he graduated with a 4.0 GPA and a football scholarship to Ferris State University.

In honor of his late mother, Dorsey will also be following his mother's footsteps and major in physical therapy. "I knew at the end of the day I had to work hard for what I want and that was to go to college on a scholarship play my favorite sport and major in what my mom always wanted to - just to get the degree she didn't have," he said. "Because I knew if wanted it for myself. we all want to be successful, but first, you have to want it for yourself - and that is what I achieved."

Bo Schembechler's family denies coach knew of abuse

The bombshell press conference last week in which three former University of Michigan football players said their coach Bo Schembechler was aware of sexual abuse happening by then Dr. Robert Anderson is still shaking the foundations of the school.

But his family and others are pushing back on the claims that Schembechler dismissed the allegations and told his players to "toughen up" upon hearing the accusations. In a formal statement released to media this week, family to the coach said "Bo was not aware of such conduct and assumed that any procedures were medically appropriate."

"Bo had a clear and compelling sense of right and wrong: he would not have tolerated misconduct, especially toward any of his players, family members, coaches, or to anyone associated with the University of Michigan’s football program."

Additionally, Jim Brandstatter, the voice of U-M football also defended the coach this week when he said "charges are being made against him and his character and integrity - and he has no way to answer back."

500K Michigan vaccines set to spoil

It appears Michigan has finally hit its ceiling on demand for the vaccine with 60% of the state receiving their shot this week as expanding protection against COVID-19 has slowed down considerably.

Michigan has a backlog of more than 500,000 vaccine doses that will likely spoil if it can't find a way to distribute them elsewhere or administer them at home. It is estimated that 250,000 Pfizer, 240,000 Johnson & Johnson, and 50,000 Moderna shots are in limbo.

According to a spokesperson with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, they are re-distributing vaccines to large chain pharmacies, and to heavy-traffic health department vaccine sites, even encouraging hospitals to vaccinate patients before discharge.

Unfortunately, vaccine-strapped Canada can not take any of the surpluses because u-s held vaccines are considered federal property, per the Centers for Disease Control policy.

What else we're watching

Sterling Heights police are running a special summer traffic enforcement detail until Aug. 31 that will focus on Ryan Road and Metropolitan Parkway. Enforcement will focus on speeding, careless driving, red light violations, and other driving concerns. A double fatal shooting in Raisin Township in Lenawee County is being investigated by state police. The victims, ages 24 and 25 were said to be long-time friends before one shot the other, then shot himself. Voting rights and senior groups are rallying at the Michigan Capitol to protest voter bills being considered by the Michigan legislature today. Critics argue the bills would make it harder for people to vote. FOX 2 is interviewing Neil DeGrasse Tyson about his latest book Cosmic Queries. Tune in at 8:45 to watch the interview. President Biden will meet with Russian President Putin for a high-stakes summit in Switzerland today. The two will appear next to each other during an announcement in which only the Swiss president will speak.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Temperatures actually hit a bit of a cool snag this morning when they fell to the mid-50s which will hang around until the mid-morning. From there, look to see a rebound back to 70s this afternoon, then 80s to round out the week.

Some hospitals seeing no new COVID-19 patients, but delta variant could undo progress

More hospitals in the U.S. are going days without seeing any new COVID-19 patients, but despite the positive sign, concerns remain that the delta coronavirus variant could start filling up beds again.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country had more than 400 COVID-19 hospitalizations during the first week of June. That was significantly lower than in early January when the U.S. had more than 6,600 hospitalizations.

Advertisement

UNC Hospitals in North Carolina said its COVID-19 ICU ward went 36 hours without having a patient in early June, the first time in more than a year.