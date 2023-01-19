HopCat Royal Oak giving away free Cosmik Fries for year to first 100 people at grand opening

article

To celebrate the grand opening of its Royal Oak location, HopCat is giving free Cosmik Fries for a year to the first 100 people in line Feb. 11.

During the celebration, the restaurant will also have surprises and giveaways for random guests throughout the day.

Can't wait until the grand opening? HopCat will be open to the public Feb. 6.

This is the second time HopCat has had a Royal Oak location. When it closed its space at Fifth Avenue and Center Street in 2020 after a landlord dispute, the chain said it hoped to return to the area soon.

The new restaurant is at 430 S. Main St.