Horseback riding scam in Michigan creates headaches for some, heartache for others

The emergence of an alleged horseback riding scam just outside of Southeast Michigan has created headaches for some business owners and heartache for other unsuspecting customers.

One victim of the scam, identified as Deborah, originally thought she would be fulfilling her daughters' dreams by getting them lessons for horseback riding. They opened their Christmas presents, revealed gift cards for future practice.

"My daughters wanted to ride horses forever," she said.

Deborah bought the gift cards from a company called "Horsing Around" which had advertisements in her local Holly, Michigan community group page on Facebook. She messaged the owner, identified as Lori Gruber.

"It was very quick and to the point," she said, telling FOX 2 she purchased four gift cards for $140.

It didn't seem unusual - until Deborah went to cash in the gift cards. Gruber couldn't be reached for weeks and months, ghosting the mother.

"I reached out to her, asked her for a refund and then she blocked me, so I actually never heard anything at all since she sold the gift certificates to me," said Deborah.

It wouldn't take long before Deborah would discover she wasn't the only one. Other victims of the same bait, switch, and ghost scheme had been complaining online. Dozens, if not hundreds, of people had lost money to Gruber.

"Feels a little relieved that I wasn't the only one, but at the same time, I do think it's super sad that she is doing it to kids," said Deborah.

To Deborah, the biggest problem is that children are the ones who suffer the most, since it is advertised as a perfect experience for kids.

Gruber's alleged deeds have made life difficult for other businesses that offer horseback riding lessons - including Sherri Richardson, who runs Horse' N Around Stables.

"The condition of her horses, if you were to go on and see her reviews or any of the pictures, they're abhorrent," she said. "Her horses are emaciated."

The name of Richardson's business is similar to that of Gruber's, worrying her that the IRS would come after her. Her business also became the space where many of the victims of the scam would end up calling, irate about losing money.

"When I answered the phone, Horse N Around Stables this is Sherri, he was like ‘I don’t care (four letter word) what you say (four letter word) you’re going to give me my money back (four letter word) I’ve called 20 times, blah blah blah,’" said Richardson.

It went on for two years and eventually led to Richardson adding a disclaimer all around her website.

FOX 2 reached out to Gruber for comment - but did not hear back.

But it's clear victims could still be getting scammed. Deborah has been told Gruber is still advertising her business, popping up in Facebook community groups from Milford to Clarkston and everywhere in between.

"Don't buy anything from her. It will only bring you grief," said Deborah.