Hottest day of summer possible Thursday with temps in 90s amid heat advisory of 105

A heat advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday as heat indexes are expected to rise up to 105.

For the rest of Wednesday overnight into tomorrow, warm and muggy with a thunderstorm chance late, and a high of 71.

Thursday, hot and humid with heat illnesses likely to be impacted. An increasingly hot and humid air mass will build into the region late tonight into Thursday.

Temperatures will reach the lower 90s by midday Thursday with high humidity levels leading to heat indexes of 100 to 105 mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Expect some late-day storms Thursday with a high of 92. It could very well be the hottest day so far this summer.

Friday: Partly cloudy and not as warm with a high of 82.

For Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny and comfortable with a high in the mid-70s.

Enjoy,

-Luterman



