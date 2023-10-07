Expand / Collapse search

House fire in Detroit leaves elderly woman dead

Published 
Detroit
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An elderly woman is dead after a fire on Detroit's west side on Saturday.

The fire broke out around 5:00 p.m. in the 13200 block of Hartwell.

According to officials, firefighters responded to a house fire and located an elderly woman inside.

She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. The fire remains under investigation. 

