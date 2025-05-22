How $43M is saving Detroit basements

The Brief Detroit is using $43 million in federal funds for a Private Sewer Repair Program to prevent future flooding after a major 2021 disaster. The program helps homeowners repair private sewer lines, with about 650 homes already completed and more being processed weekly. Residents are encouraged to apply for the program to help protect their homes from the next major storm.



In June 2021, Detroit experienced one of its worst flooding disasters, with approximately 30,000 homes damaged after a historic rainstorm. Now, federal funds totaling $43 million are being utilized for the Private Sewer Repair Program, aimed at helping homeowners prevent future devastation.

The Private Sewer Repair Program assists residents in repairing their private sewer lines, with about 650 homes already completed, and the city continues to process repairs for 5 to 20 homes weekly.

What we know:

In June 2021, a catastrophic flood hit Detroit, damaging an estimated 30,000 homes. Mary Alexander, a Detroit homeowner, witnessed significant flooding in her basement during this event.

The city has since launched the Private Sewer Repair Program, supported by $43 million in federal funds, to help homeowners address their portion of the sewer system. Approximately 650 homes have already been repaired through this program. The city is working through 5 to 20 homes each week and plans to continue until the funding is exhausted.

The backstory:

"It was the entire basement. I was like, Oh my God," Alexander said. "(I had) heart palpitations. I was frustrated I had so much stuff down there I was trying to figure out – ok, some of its floating in the water, some of its not."

Rico Razo, from Detroit's Housing and Revitalization Department, said they're aiming to make sure it never happens again.

"We’re excited that we have that many residents that can sleep that well at night, not having to run down to the basement to check and see if their basement is flooded after heavy rainfall," Razo said.

Thanks to the $43 million, homeowners like Alexander are sleeping a bit more soundly.

"They replaced my entire line. All the way out. They did all that work within a matter of days," Alexander said.

Sam Smalley, from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD), said the goal is to prevent future flooding.

"It’s a pretty comprehensive project," Smalley said. "We’re hardening basements while we’re working on our public infrastructure. This also helps residents protect their houses."

Smalley encouraged all eligible residents to apply for the program.

"Everyone should apply. We’re trying to harden as many basements as we can and go as fast as we can because we don’t know when the next storm is," Smalley said.

What you can do:

Residents can apply for the Private Sewer Repair Program to help prevent future basement flooding. More information about the program is available on the city's website.