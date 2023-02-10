How a Metro Detroit couple has kept their love alive for 7 decades

Bill and Robin Schwaiger met back when they were freshmen at the University of Illinois.

"I noticed this little chick on the other side and so eventually we got together and here we are," Bill said.

It was love at first sight in their chemistry class.

"I don't know, we just kind of drifted together," Robin said.

One thing led to another, and they married while still in college. The Schwaigers, who are in their 90s, have been married 71 years and will celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary in August at Brookdale Senior Living in Farmington Hills, where they live with their dog, Princess.

"We've never really had what people call an argument, a knock down, plate throwing, slam the door go to the tavern argument – we never have," Bill said.

Now, they have four children, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

How do you keep love alive for more than seven decades?

"Our formula always was you give 51%, you take 49%," Bill said.

It's something that the Schwaigers say just works for them.